wrestling / News
WWE Announces ‘Possible Incident’ With Finn Balor Ahead of NXT
April 22, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is hinting at a big change to the Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream match for tonight’s NXT, teasing a “possible incident” involving Balor. The NXT Twitter account posted:
Ahead of tonight’s episode of #WWENXT, officials have learned of a possible incident involving @FinnBalor inside the @WWENXT locker room. This is a developing story, more information will be provided when available.
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Torrie Wilson Claims Undertaker’s Ex-Wife Tried To Beat Her Up
- Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards Apologize For Missing Impact Wrestling Rebellion
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on How He Got His Job in WWE, How He Made Brian Gewirtz Angry After Meeting with Vince McMahon
- Arn Anderson Discusses Scott Steiner Confronting Hulk Hogan’s Wife During WrestleMania 31 Weekend, Allegedly Threatening To Kill Hogan