WWE Announces ‘Possible Incident’ With Finn Balor Ahead of NXT

WWE is hinting at a big change to the Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream match for tonight’s NXT, teasing a “possible incident” involving Balor. The NXT Twitter account posted:

Ahead of tonight’s episode of #WWENXT, officials have learned of a possible incident involving @FinnBalor inside the @WWENXT locker room. This is a developing story, more information will be provided when available. — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2020