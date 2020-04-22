wrestling / News

WWE Announces ‘Possible Incident’ With Finn Balor Ahead of NXT

April 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is hinting at a big change to the Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream match for tonight’s NXT, teasing a “possible incident” involving Balor. The NXT Twitter account posted:

