WWE Announces Preliminary Draft Pools For Raw and Smackdown

– WWE has announced the draft pools for the WWE Draft starting Friday on Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that the draft-elegible stars organized by their currently-assigned brand are as below.

The draft kicks off Friday on Smackdown and continues through to Monday’s Raw. As the rules note, “Since SmackDown is a two-hour show and Raw is a three-hour show, for every two picks SmackDown makes, Raw will receive three.”

* Friday Night SmackDown:

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Roman Reigns

The O.C. (United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton

Sasha Banks

Ricochet

Braun Strowman

Bobby Lashley

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Lacey Evans

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

Natalya

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado)

Cesaro

Kevin Owens

Humberto Carrillo

Akira Tozawa

Sin Cara

Eric Young

EC3

Chad Gable

Heath Slater

Drew Gulak

The B-Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel)

Tamina

* Raw:

Universal Champion Seth Rollins

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Titus O’Neil

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

Aleister Black

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

The Miz

Ali

King Corbin

Elias

Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode

Samoa Joe

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rusev

Cedric Alexander

Rey Mysterio

R-Truth

Carmella

AOP (Akam & Rezar)

Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis)

Apollo Crews

Andrade

Liv Morgan

Jinder Mahal

Buddy Murphy

Mojo Rawley

No Way José

Dana Brooke

Shelton Benjamin

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

Sarah Logan

Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

Drake Maverick