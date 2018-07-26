WWE Announces Q2 Financials & Record Revenue, Vince McMahon Comments

WWE announced their full Q2 financials today. Here are some highlights, including comments from Vince Mcmahon…

* Revenues increased 31% to $281.6 million, which was the highest quarterly revenue in WWE history

* Operating income nearly doubled to $21.2 million from $10.7 million in the prior year quarter

* Adjusted OIBDA increased 79% to $43.5 million

* WWE completed agreements with USA Network and Fox Sports, effective October 1, 2019, which increase the average annual value (AAV) of WWE’s U.S. distribution to 3.6 times that of the prior deal with NBCU

* WWE Network average paid subscribers increased 10% to 1.80 million paid subscribers, consistent with the Company’s guidance

* Digital engagement continued to grow through the first six months of 2018 with video views up 58% to 14.4 billion and hours consumed up 71% to 509 million across digital and social media platforms

“We’re pleased with our continued success in increasing the monetization of WWE content globally. This success is evidenced by the completion of our new U.S. distribution agreements with USA Network and Fox Sports, the staging of another record-breaking WrestleMania, and the development of a 10-year strategic partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority.”