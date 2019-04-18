WWE Announces Quarterly Dividend

– WWE has announced their quarterly dividend for stockholders. The company issued the following press release on Thursday announcing the value of the dividend and record/payment dates:

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be June 14, 2019 and the payment date will be June 25, 2019.