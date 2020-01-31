wrestling / News
WWE Announces Quarterly Dividend – Financial Report Coming Next Week
WWE has announced their quarterly dividend ahead of the fourth quarter earnings report coming on February 6.
The announcement reads: “WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be March 13, 2020 and the payment date will be March 25, 2020.“