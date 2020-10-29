WWE Announces That Rampage Brown Is Headed to NXT UK

Rampage Brown is making his way to NXT UK soon. On Thursday’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced via a vignette that the former PROGRESS Champion is on his way to the brand, though no date was announced.

Brown is a regular of the British Wrestling scene, working for myriad promotions in the region including Defiant Wrestling, Revolution Pro, ICW, Preston City Wrestling and many others. He currently co-holds the RevPro Tag Team Championships with NJPW’s Great O-Khan.