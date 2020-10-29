wrestling / News
WWE Announces That Rampage Brown Is Headed to NXT UK
October 29, 2020
Rampage Brown is making his way to NXT UK soon. On Thursday’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced via a vignette that the former PROGRESS Champion is on his way to the brand, though no date was announced.
Brown is a regular of the British Wrestling scene, working for myriad promotions in the region including Defiant Wrestling, Revolution Pro, ICW, Preston City Wrestling and many others. He currently co-holds the RevPro Tag Team Championships with NJPW’s Great O-Khan.
.@RampageBrown is coming to #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/IOV41hs1DF
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) October 29, 2020
