wrestling / News
WWE Announces RAW In Brooklyn, Return to MSG
July 29, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE RAW will return to New York City on Monday, October 10th with a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5th.
WWE is also set to return to Madison Square Garden on December 26th.
