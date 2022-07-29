wrestling / News

WWE Announces RAW In Brooklyn, Return to MSG

July 29, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE RAW will return to New York City on Monday, October 10th with a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5th.

WWE is also set to return to Madison Square Garden on December 26th.

