WWE Announces RAW Women’s Title Match For Night of Champions

WWE has announced a RAW Women’s title match for Night of Champions, as Bianca Belair will defend against Asuka. The two previously clashed at Wrestlemania, where Belair won. Asuka came out on last week’s episode of Smackdown and sprayed Belair in the face with her mist. Here’s the updated lineup for the show, which happens on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

* RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

* Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes