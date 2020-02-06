wrestling / News
WWE Announces Record Q4 Revenue Thanks to Fox TV Deal
February 6, 2020 | Posted by
WWE announced their Q4 & Full 2019 financials today, and revealed an 29% increase in revenue. Thanks to the Fox TV deal…
Revenues increased 29% to a quarterly record of $264.6 million, primarily due to the escalation of domestic rights fees for the Company’s flagship programs Raw and Smackown, partially offset by the absence of Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch as reflected in “Other” and the decline in WWE Network subscription revenue.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has a Concussion Protocol in Place, on Level of Involvement Talents Have in Developing Their Personas
- Booker T Suggests That The Revival Take the Money from WWE, Explains Why He’d Pick Money Over Legacy
- Bruce Prichard on The Radicalz Leaving WCW, Other Guys Wanting to Go, Chris Benoit Being Frustrated Despite Winning WCW Title
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Kept Adding Members to the nWo, Reveals His Favorite nWo Memory