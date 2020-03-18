WWE Announces Rescheduled March NXT Dates to June & July

WWE has announced rescheduled dates for canceled NXT shows for the next two weeks to June and July. The company announced on the NXT Tickets website that the dates from this coming weekend and the weekend after are now set for dates from June 13th through July 10th.

The dates as rescheduled are:

* March 20th (Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida) rescheduled for July 10th.

* March 21st (Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida) rescheduled for June 26th.

* March 27th (Area CDC Gymnasium in Tampa, Florida) rescheduled for June 13th.

* March 28th (Minnreg Hall in Largo, Florida) rescheduled for June 20th.

The dates were postponed at the beginning of concern over the coronavirus outbreak that is now a pandemic and has caused the company to move WrestleMania to the Performance Center, among many other things.