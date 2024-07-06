wrestling / News
WWE Announces Return of Bad Blood PPV This October
July 6, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced the return of the ‘Bad Blood’ PPV name, which will happen at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on October 5. Triple H, Cody Rhodes and Metro Boomin all announced the event on social media. Tickets go on sale July 19.
The last time WWE used the Bad Blood name was 2004, which was headlined by Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels inside Hell in a Cell.
This October, prepare to witness the return of an absolute classic.
Atlanta… are you ready? #WWEBadBlood https://t.co/joJH65G7G9
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 6, 2024