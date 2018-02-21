wrestling / News
WWE Announces Return of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on NXT
– WWE announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on this week’s episode of NXT. William Regal announced on Wednesday’s episode that the tag team tournament will make a return this year, marking its third iteration. The tournament kicks off in two weeks, with the winner taking hom the Dusty Cup and earning a NXT Tag Team Championship match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans.
The tournament began in 2015 and has seen winners in Finn Balor and Samoa Joe that year, then The Authors Of Pain last year.
#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal has announced the return of The #DustyClassic… and a huge opportunity awaits the winning team! pic.twitter.com/sDpktiwXMv
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2018
We're just TWO WEEKS AWAY from the return of the #DustyClassic on #WWENXT, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/Yzn9wtwzpA
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 22, 2018