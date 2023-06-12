WWE Announces Return To Germany For Four Live Events

WWE has announced that the company will return to Germany in October for four live events. The tour runs from October 25-28. The announcement reads:

STAMFORD, Conn., June 12, 2023 – WWE will return to Germany this October at the Olympiahalle (Munich) on Wednesday, October 25, the Lanxess Arena (Cologne) on Thursday, October 26, and the Barclays Arena (Hamburg) on Friday, October 27. Plus, Saturday Night’s Main Event heads to Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, October 28.

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Cody Rhodes, “The Ring General” Gunther, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, Liv Morgan, Shinsuke Nakamura, Raquel Rodriguez, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and many more*.

Standard tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale this Friday, June 16, at www.livenation.de with an exclusive presale available from Wednesday, June 14**. For more information visit www.wwe.com.

*Talent subject to change.

**Please refer to individual event pages for details on age restrictions.