WWE Announces Return To Mexico This October

WWE has announced that it will return to Mexico for the first time in three years this October with two live events. The last time WWE ran an event in the country was in November of 2019.

They will have a show at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey on October 29, then another at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on October 30. Those advertised include Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez and more. Tickets go on sale on July 28, with a pre-sale happening on July 25.