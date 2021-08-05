wrestling / News
WWE Announces Return To Puerto Rico This October
August 5, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced that they will return to Puerto Rico on October 2, the company’s first show there in almost two years. The last show in the territory took place on October 26, 2019. The event will be a Supershow with stars from RAW and Smackdown, with Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns advertised. It takes place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.
¡WWE Supershow en 🇵🇷! WWE
Sábado, 2 de octubre en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, José Miguel Agrelot
Boletos a la venta desde el lunes, 9 de agosto 10:00am a través de Ticketera#WWEPR #WWESupershowPR #WWELIVE pic.twitter.com/lPIvuaigjH
— WWE Puerto Rico 😷 (@WWEPUR) August 5, 2021
