WWE Announces Return To Saudi Arabia For Elimination Chamber PPV

WWE has confirmed that they will return to Saudi Arabia for their Elimination Chamber PPV on February 19 in Jeddah.

The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be held at the world’s largest pillarless superdome in Jeddah, on Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. More details of the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Elimination Chamber show complements the commitment of the General Entertainment Authority to provide the most famous international events and entertainment shows. This show was preceded by several previous partnerships with WWE to present international shows in the kingdom, which achieved remarkable local and international success, including the recent WWE Crown Jewel show in Riyadh Season 2021 and WWE Super ShowDown in the previous Riyadh Season in early 2020.