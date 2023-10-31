WWE Announces April 2024 for UK Return

– WWE is currently Glasgow, Scotland finishing up the UK portion of its current European tour. Along with that, the company announced today the next return to the UK, which will be held in April 2024. WWE will be hitting Birmingham, Cardiff, and Belfast in Northern Ireland next year. You can read the full announcement below:

WWE Live returns to the U.K. in April 2024

WWE Live will return to Birmingham (UK) on Wednesday, April 17, Cardiff (Wales) on Thursday, April 18, London (UK) on Friday, April 19, and Belfast (Northern Ireland) on Saturday, April 20, 2024, and tickets will be on sale very soon.

Fans attending WWE Live will be able to see their favorite WWE Superstars in action at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, Cardiff International Arena in Cardiff, The O2 in London and SSE Arena in Belfast, so stick with WWE.com for further details on tickets as they become available.