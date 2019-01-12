wrestling / News
WWE Announces Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade Cien Almas For Smackdown
January 12, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade Cien Almas for this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. The two last fought in a singles match on November 6 and then in a tag match this past Tuesday. Be sure to come back on Tuesday for 411’s live coverage of the show.
