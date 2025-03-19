WWE Announces Road to Clash in Paris Tour, Including International RAW and Smackdown

WWE has announced a Road to Clash in Paris tour, which will include international dates for RAW and Smackdown. That will include events in the UK, Ireland and france.

March 19, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced the Road to Clash in Paris tour across the U.K., Ireland & France this August that will see WWE Superstars visit Dublin, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff and Lyon ahead of Clash in Paris.

This marks the first time in 12 years that WWE will broadcast an event from Birmingham and the first-ever televised SmackDown to emanate from Dublin.

Clash in Paris at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31, will be the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in the French capital.

To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-clash-in-paris.

Friday, August 22 – Dublin, Ireland: Friday Night SmackDown at 3Arena

Saturday, August 23 – Liverpool, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at M&S Bank Arena

Sunday, August 24 – Newcastle, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at Utilita Arena

Monday, August 25 – Birmingham, U.K.: Monday Night Raw at bp pulse Live

Tuesday, August 26 – Manchester, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at AO Arena

Wednesday, August 27 – Leeds, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at First Direct Arena

Thursday, August 28 – Cardiff, U.K.: Road to Clash in Paris Tour at Utilita Arena

Friday, August 29 – Lyon, France: Friday Night SmackDown at LDLC Arena

Sunday, August 31 – Paris, France: WWE Clash in Paris at Paris La Défense Arena

Monday, September 1 – Paris, France: Monday Night Raw at Paris La Défense Arena

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, “Main Event” Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, and many more*.

Additionally, Priority Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, giving fans the opportunity to be ringside for every exhilarating moment. These packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure early access before the general public. To learn more about Priority Passes or to place a deposit, visit https://onlocationexp.com/roadtoclash.

Further event updates including ticket on sale dates and broadcast details will be available soon.