WWE Announces Roman Reigns For Upcoming European Tour

As previously reported, WWE will tour Europe from April 28 to May 1 with four dates. WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be part of the London show on April 29 and the show in Paris on April 30. The announcement reads:

STAMFORD, Conn. – WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been added to the already stacked roster of WWE Superstars appearing at WWE Live when it returns to London. U.K., on Friday, April 29, and Paris, France, on Saturday, April 30.

Tickets for WWE Live in London and Paris are on sale now and available at the following links:

London – The O2 (Friday, April 29)

Paris – Accor Arena (Saturday, April 30)

Fans attending WWE Live in London and Paris will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and many more*.

All tickets for the previously scheduled WWE Live event in Paris remain valid. Ticketholders who cannot attend the new date should contact their point of purchase.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will first face WWE Champion and 2022 Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar in The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All-Time. It’s WINNER TAKE ALL in a highly anticipated Championship Unification Match on WrestleMania Sunday, airing live on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else, Sunday April 3.