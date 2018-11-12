WWE Announces Royal Rumble Prize For Mixed Match Challenge 2 Winners

– WWE has announced the prizes for the winners of the second Mixed Match Challenge, and they have big Royal Rumble implications. The company announced on Monday that the man and woman on the team that wins the second season of the Facebook watch series tournament will earn the #30 spot in their respective Royal Rumble matches. The winners will also receive an all-expenses paid vacation anywhere in the world.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. This will mark the second year that the women have had their own Rumble match. The current standings in the round robin MMC are:

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)

SmackDown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (3 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)