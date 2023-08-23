WWE Announces Rules of NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament

– During last night’s edition of WWE NXT Heatwave, WWE announced the NXT Global Heritage Invitational. WWE announced more details and the rules of the tournament today on The Bump.

The tournament will consistent of a Round Robin tournament with two groups of four Superstars. Tournament matchups will have a 12-minute time limit. Superstars will win two points with pinfalls or submissions. A draw is worth one point for both competitors.

The NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament kicks off on next week’s edition of WWE NXT TV. The winner will challenge Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup at NXT No Mercy. You can see the announcement of the rules below: