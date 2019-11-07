WWE Announces Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross For Smackdown

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will face Nikki Cross on tomorrow’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Cross had a shot at Bayley and the Smackdown Women’s title last week, but came up short due to Banks’ interference. Smackdown will tape tomorrow a few hours before it airs from the Manchester Center in Manchester, England. RAW will also be taped that night. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defend against Big E and Kofi Kingston

* Tyson Fury appears in his hometown

* Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross