WWE Announces Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross For Smackdown
November 7, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will face Nikki Cross on tomorrow’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Cross had a shot at Bayley and the Smackdown Women’s title last week, but came up short due to Banks’ interference. Smackdown will tape tomorrow a few hours before it airs from the Manchester Center in Manchester, England. RAW will also be taped that night. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defend against Big E and Kofi Kingston
* Tyson Fury appears in his hometown
* Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross
BREAKING: #TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE is back and set for action against @NikkiCrossWWE on Friday Night #SmackDown.https://t.co/TQgtPxEylq
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2019
