WWE Announces Schedule For This Week’s Summerslam Superstore

The official SummerSlam Superstore will be open at the American Dream Mall in Rutherford, New Jersey, from Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3. Fans can shop a wide range of WWE merchandise, including replica championship titles, signed memorabilia, and exclusive collectibles. Special events will also include Fanatics Live sessions, hosted by WWE Superstars Big E and Tyler Breeze, offering live auctions and giveaways.

Chase Freedom cardholders will receive exclusive early access to the Superstore and MetLife Stadium events throughout the weekend.

Superstore Hours & Location:

Friday, Aug. 1: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Chase VIP at 10:30 a.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 2: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Chase VIP at 10:30 a.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 3: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Chase VIP at 10:30 a.m.)

The SummerSlam Meet & Greet Experience will also be available for fans to meet WWE Superstars, with tickets required. More details can be found at summerslamphotos.com.

Additionally, the SummerSlam Team Store will be located at MetLife Stadium’s Giants/Jets flagship store on Saturday and Sunday, August 2 and 3.

Admission to the Superstore is free and open to the public.