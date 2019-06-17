WWE Announces Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan For Raw

– WWE has added a big match to tonight’s Raw, with Seth Rollins set to face Daniel Bryan. WWE announced the match on Monday afternoon, as you can see below:

Six nights before Seth Rollins defends the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds – with a Special Guest Referee of The Lone Wolf’s choosing officiating the bout – The Beastslayer will do battle with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan one-on-one on Raw.

How will Rollins fare against The Planet’s Champion, who comes to the red brand as one of SmackDown LIVE’s Wild Cards? And how might Corbin, who will no doubt be watching the action closely, be a factor in this match?