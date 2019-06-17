wrestling / News
WWE Announces Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan For Raw
June 17, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has added a big match to tonight’s Raw, with Seth Rollins set to face Daniel Bryan. WWE announced the match on Monday afternoon, as you can see below:
Six nights before Seth Rollins defends the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds – with a Special Guest Referee of The Lone Wolf’s choosing officiating the bout – The Beastslayer will do battle with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan one-on-one on Raw.
How will Rollins fare against The Planet’s Champion, who comes to the red brand as one of SmackDown LIVE’s Wild Cards? And how might Corbin, who will no doubt be watching the action closely, be a factor in this match?
Raw airs tonight live on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Why Davey Boy Smith Jr Isn’t Working With NJPW, Problems NJPW Has With Impact Wrestling
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW Suing WWE in 1998 For ‘Disparagement,’ WWE Using Settlement to Later Buy WCW
- Former WWE Writer Kazeem Famuyide on What Happened After Raw Scripts Leaked in 2018
- Matt Riddle On Why He Dislikes Goldberg, Whether WWE Is Angry At Him Over Tweets
- Bruce Pritchard On TNA Management’s Issues With AJ Styles in 2010, Styles’ Mini Ric Flair Angle