WWE Announces Seven More Live Events for Fall

WWE has announced seven more live events for the fall, with dates ranging from late August to early November. The dates include multiple episodes of RAW and Smackdown. Tickets go on sale on June 23. The announcement reads:

WWE® Announces Additional Dates to 2023 Live Event Touring Schedule

06/16/2023

Tickets On Sale Friday, June 23

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 23.

The schedule includes:

– Saturday, August 26: WWE Supershow – Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

– Sunday, August 27: WWE Supershow –Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala.

– Friday, Sept. 1: SmackDown®– GIANT Center in Hershey, Penn.

– Monday, Sept. 4: Raw®– Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

– Friday, Sept. 8: SmackDown – TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

– Monday, Sept. 11: Raw – The Scope in Norfolk, Va.

– Monday, Nov. 6: Raw – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.