WWE Announces Several Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming Live Events

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Live Logo

The pre-sale for the WWE return to Cincinnati at the Heritage Bank Center on September 24, an episode of RAW, started today at 10 AM ET. It will run until 10 PM ET tomorrow. The codes include RETURN or HOME.

Meanwhile, WWE also sent out a code for the pre-sale for North Charleston, which is also happening right now. The code is CHARLESTON.

