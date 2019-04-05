WWE Announces Signing of KUSHIDA

– It’s official…KUSHIDA is a member of the NXT roster. WWE announced on Friday that the former NJPW star has signed with the company, signing his NXT contract ahead of NXT Takeover: New York.

The news comes after KUSHIDA finished up with NJPW in January and was originally reported to be joining February’s Performance Center class. The full announcement is below:

Kushida, one of the most celebrated competitors in modern Japanese wrestling history, has arrived in NXT.

Hours before TakeOver: New York streams live on WWE Network, Kushida made his long-rumored arrival official, signing his NXT contract with WWE COO Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal looking on.

A ring veteran of more than 10 years, Kushida was originally trained in mixed martial arts. He amassed an undefeated 6-0-2 record in pro fights before deciding to pursue sports-entertainment. Kushida has captured numerous championships in New Japan Pro Wrestling, won several of Japan’s most prestigious tournaments and faced the likes of Finn Bálor and the legendary Jushin “Thunder” Liger over the course of his decorated career.

Will it be long before the NXT Universe witnesses the brand’s latest blockbuster free-agent signee in action?