WWE Announces Six-Man Tag For Friday Night Smackdown

WWE has announced a six-man tag team main event for this week’s Friday Night Smackdown. Roman Reigns will team with the Usos against Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The event happens at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

Roman Reigns & The Usos battle King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Roman Reigns & The Usos will look to humble their regal rivals King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in the ring ahead of Royal Rumble.

Last week’s SmackDown ended with an emphatic message from Reigns as The Big Dog gloriously speared Roode through a table and then The Usos’ dueling dives sent Ziggler breaking through the announce table. Reigns’ win over Roode allowed him to designate his Royal Rumble showdown with Corbin as a Falls Count Anywhere Match that promises to provide a brutal tour of Minute Maid Park in Houston.

See who comes out on top in the Six-Man Tag Team Match at 8/7 C on FOX this Friday night on SmackDown!