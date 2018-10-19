WWE Announces Six More Names For Battle Royal at Evolution

– WWE has set six more names to compete in the battle royal at WWE Evolution. The company announced Friday on Twitter that Molly Holly, Ivory, Alundra Blayze, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, and Maria Kanellis will all be part of the battle royal.

The six join a list of competitors in the match that includes Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Lana, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Tamina and Torrie Wilson.

WWE Evolution takes place on October 28th and airs live on WWE Network.