WWE Announces Smackdown Attendance, Madison Square Garden Return Set
September 10, 2021
WWE had a sold out crowd for tonight’s Smackdown in Madison Square Garden, and the next WWE show for the venue is official. Friday night’s show saw Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance.
In addition PWInsider reports that the company announced that they would be returning to MSG for their traditional post-Christmas show on December 26th after missing last year due to the pandemic.
The online pre-sale kicks off tonight at Ticketmaster with the code HOLIDAY.
