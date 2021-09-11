WWE Announces Smackdown Attendance, Madison Square Garden Return Set

WWE had a sold out crowd for tonight’s Smackdown in Madison Square Garden, and the next WWE show for the venue is official. Friday night’s show saw Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance.

In addition PWInsider reports that the company announced that they would be returning to MSG for their traditional post-Christmas show on December 26th after missing last year due to the pandemic.

The online pre-sale kicks off tonight at Ticketmaster with the code HOLIDAY.