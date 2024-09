Roman Reigns is back in WWE and the company has announced several new dates for shows the OTC will appear on. All of the dates are episodes of Smackdown. They include:

* October 11: Greenville, SC

* October 18: Columbia, SC

* October 25: Brooklyn, NY

*( November 8: Buffalo, NY

* November 15: Milwaukee, WI

* November 22: Salt Lake City, UT