wrestling / News
WWE Announces Spoiler Result From NXT UK Tapings
– WWE has announced a big spoiler from Friday’s NXT UK tapings in Brentwood, Essex, England. The company announced that Gallus’ Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of beat Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster to win the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.
This is Wolfgang and Coffey’s first run as the champions and ends Andrews and Webster’s run at 34, having won the titles at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. It is not yet certain when the episode the match was taped for will air. The full announcement is below:
Major news from NXT UK tapings (CAUTION: SPOILERS)
Gallus’ Wolfgang & Mark Coffey defeated Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews to win the NXT UK Tag Team Championship at Friday night’s NXT UK tapings in Brentwood, Essex.
Watch NXT UK in the coming weeks to see how Gallus prevailed over Webster & Andrews.
NXT UK streams every Thursday at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Designing Yokozuna’s Look, Why Yoko Didn’t Want to Do Traditional Authentic Sumo Look
- Eric Bischoff Says TNA’s Move to Mondays Wasn’t to Compete With WWE: ‘We Would Get People Talking’
- Chris Jericho on WWE Congratulating AEW: ‘They’re Embarrassed’
- CM Punk’s FOX Sports Deal For WWE Backstage Reportedly a ‘Done Deal’