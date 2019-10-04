WWE Announces Spoiler Result From NXT UK Tapings

– WWE has announced a big spoiler from Friday’s NXT UK tapings in Brentwood, Essex, England. The company announced that Gallus’ Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of beat Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster to win the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

This is Wolfgang and Coffey’s first run as the champions and ends Andrews and Webster’s run at 34, having won the titles at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. It is not yet certain when the episode the match was taped for will air. The full announcement is below: