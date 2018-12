– WWE has announced a big spoiler for next Smackdown following Tuesday night’s taping of the episode. The company announced on WWE.com that Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the United States Championship.

The win gives Rusev his third run with the United States Championship and ends Nakamura’s run at 157 days. He won the title at Extreme Rules on July 15th.

The full results from the show are here.