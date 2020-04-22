wrestling / News

WWE Announces Storyline Injuries For Elias After Baron Corbin Attack

April 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Elias Smackdown

On last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Elias was attacked by Baron Corbin backstage. During today’s edition of The Bump, WWE announced that Elias suffered “a bruised larynx and broken fingers.” In other words, Corbin took away his ability to play the guitar and sing.

