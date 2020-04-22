wrestling / News
WWE Announces Storyline Injuries For Elias After Baron Corbin Attack
April 22, 2020 | Posted by
On last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Elias was attacked by Baron Corbin backstage. During today’s edition of The Bump, WWE announced that Elias suffered “a bruised larynx and broken fingers.” In other words, Corbin took away his ability to play the guitar and sing.
🚨BREAKING 🚨#WWETheBump @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/CXhpBLwXL0
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 22, 2020
