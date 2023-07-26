wrestling / News

WWE Announces Summerslam Store Autograph Schedule For Next Week

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SummerSlam 2023 - August 5 -2023 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the schedule for meet-and-greets at the official Summerslam store next week in Detroit. All are first-come, first-served to anyone shows up to get a wristband for entry. Wristbands are available each morning when the store opens.

* Thursday, August 3 (3 PM): Riddick Moss & Emma
* Thursday, August 3 (6 PM): Zoey Stark
* Friday, August 4 (12 PM): Omos
* Friday, August 4 (6 PM): Bronson Reed

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Summerslam, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading