WWE Announces Tag Team Match For Smackdown

October 30, 2018
WWE Smackdown

– WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. As noted below, Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio will take on Randy Orton and The Miz. The four are the set participants in the WWE World Cup and Crown Jewel on Friday.

The episode airs tonight on USA Network.

