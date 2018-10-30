wrestling / News
WWE Announces Tag Team Match For Smackdown
October 30, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. As noted below, Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio will take on Randy Orton and The Miz. The four are the set participants in the WWE World Cup and Crown Jewel on Friday.
The episode airs tonight on USA Network.
#WWEWorldCup participants will battle in tag team action as @reymysterio & @JEFFHARDYBRAND face @RandyOrton & @mikethemiz TONIGHT on #SDLive! https://t.co/bb3PftZt4w
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2018