wrestling / News

WWE Announces Tag Team Title Match and More For Smackdown

October 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown

– WWE has announced three matches and a segment for tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that the following matches and segments will take place:

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. The New Day
* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
* Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Carmella
* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appears on MizTV

Smackdown airs live on Friday night via FOX.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading