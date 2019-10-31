wrestling / News
WWE Announces Tag Team Title Match and More For Smackdown
October 31, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced three matches and a segment for tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that the following matches and segments will take place:
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. The New Day
* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
* Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Carmella
* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appears on MizTV
Smackdown airs live on Friday night via FOX.
The action doesn't stop tonight at #WWECrownJewel.
Tomorrow night's #SmackDown on @FOXTV is STACKED! pic.twitter.com/vFRyN4RlRC
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
