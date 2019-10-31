WWE Announces Tag Team Title Match and More For Smackdown

– WWE has announced three matches and a segment for tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that the following matches and segments will take place:

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival vs. The New Day

* Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Carmella

* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt appears on MizTV

Smackdown airs live on Friday night via FOX.