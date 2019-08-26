WWE Announces Tag Team Turmoil Match For Raw

– WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s Raw, with a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships on the line. The company revealed that Heavy Machinery, The Revival, The B Team, The Lucha House Party, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The Viking Raiders, and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will face off in the Gauntlet Match to determine who Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will defend the titles against at Night of Champions.

These join the following matches for tonight’s show:

* Sasha Banks vs. Natalya

* King of the Ring First-Round Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet

* King of the Ring First-Round Match: The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

* Bayley vs. Nikki Cross