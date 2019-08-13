WWE Announces That Firefly Funhouse Playsets Sell Out In Three Hours, Re-Seller Prices High On eBay

WWE has sent out a press release announcing that the Firefly Funhouse playsets they had available on WWE Shop sold out in under three hours. There were only 500 boxes made for $39.99 each, and WWE will not be making any more. The boxes are now showing up on eBay for prices of $225, $249 and $250. Here’s the press release:

Limited edition Firefly Funhouse sells out in under 3 hours!

For the first time ever WWE Shop sold a limited edition Firefly Funhouse box and Yowie Wowie did the WWE Universe ever respond! 500 boxes containing exclusive Bray Wyatt merchandise sold out in under 3 hours.

Each box contained:

* Exclusive Bray Wyatt “Fiend” T-Shirt

* Bray Wyatt Autographed Welcome Postcard

* Playset Cutouts and Display Set – the box itself turns into the Firefly Fun House!

* Pictures, stickers & more

The box may be gone, but there’s still plenty of other Bray Wyatt merchandise to help light the way. All you have to do is… let him in.