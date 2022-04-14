WWE Announces the Former Rok-C’s Debut & More For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE has announced the matches for this week’s NXT Level Up, including the WWE debut of the former Rok-C. The company announced Roxanne Perez (Rok-C) vs. Sloane Jacobs, Kiana James vs. Tatum Paxley in the main event, and Damon Kemp battles Troy Donovan for the show.

The full preview reads:

NXT Level Up preview: James and Paxley primed for slugfest

On a thrilling edition of NXT Level Up, Kiana James and Tatum Paxley are set to engage in an exciting main event, Roxanne Perez will collide with Sloane Jacobs, and Damon Kemp seeks another big win when he battles Troy Donovan.

Paxley, who briefly teamed with Ivy Nile, seems to be interested in joining Diamond Mine, though it’s unclear if the feeling is mutual from Nile, Malcolm Bivens and the rest of the groundbreaking group.

Though if Paxley can defeat Kiana James, who is seeking one of the biggest wins of her career, it could go a long way toward getting Diamond Mine to consider allowing the upstart Superstar to join their ranks.

Jacobs and Perez are each appearing on NXT Level Up for the first time, and the latter is making her WWE debut. Both Superstars are looking for a statement victory in what figures to be an evenly matched clash.

While Kemp took some time to find his footing, he claimed a head-turning victory when he outlasted former NXT UK Tag Team Champion James Drake two weeks ago on NXT Level Up. The amateur standout will aim for his second straight win when he takes on Troy Donovan, an arrogant newcomer who made his WWE debut alongside Channing Lauren in a losing effort to Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward one week ago.

Don’t miss an exciting episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!