– WWE officially announced three new live event dates for NXT scheduled for September 5 taking place across Southeast U.S. from Friday, September 5 through Sunday, September 7. Tickets for the events go on sale on Wednesday, August 6 at 10:00 am EST. Here’s the full lineup of NXT shows:

* Friday, September 5 – Spartanburg, South Carolina – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

* Saturday, September 6 – North Charleston, South Carolina – North Charleston Convention Center

* Sunday, September 7 – Augusta, Georgia – Bell Auditorium

This will be WWE’s first return to North Charleston, South Carolina and Spartanburg, South Carolina since 2019. Advertised Superstars for the show include WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, and more.

Tickets for each event will go on sale on Wednesday. Also, fans will be able to purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting today at 10:00 am EST until 11:59 pm EST.