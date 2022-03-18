WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which includes Kofi Kingston battling Ridge Holland one on one. The lineup includes:

* Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to collide

* Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston

* Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi

* Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss & Jinder Mahal