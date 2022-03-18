wrestling / News

WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s Smackdown

March 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which includes Kofi Kingston battling Ridge Holland one on one. The lineup includes:

* Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to collide
* Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston
* Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi
* Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss & Jinder Mahal

