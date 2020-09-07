WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s Raw, including confirming one that was reported not too long ago. WWE announced a rematch between Keith Lee and Randy Orton, Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy.

As noted earlier, WWE was considering a stipulation for the match at some point and there was talk that it may main event the show. The announcements read:

Keith Lee clashes with Randy Orton in a WWE Payback rematch

Last Monday on Raw, Keith Lee had a WWE Championship opportunity in his grasp after planting Seth Rollins into the canvas with a Spirit Bomb. However, Randy Orton was waiting to pounce on the opening, and dropped Lee with an RKO before pinning Rollins himself to get a rematch with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions.

But with McIntyre currently sidelined with a fractured jaw after three kicks to the skull from Orton, The Viper will have to turn his focus toward Lee once again. The Limitless One defeated Orton at WWE Payback last Sunday. Will he be able to do it again?

Kevin Owens and Aleister Black throw down in Raw Underground

Aleister Black unleashed a ruthless attack on Kevin Owens last Monday, then threw KO to Randy Orton, costing Owens the chance to compete for a WWE Title opportunity. KO will be out for payback when he throws down with The Dutch Destroyer inside Raw Underground.

What will happen when these two brawlers clash in Shane McMahon’s battleground where there are no rules?

Dominik Mysterio to battle Seth Rollins’ disciple Murphy

The bitter rivalry between the Mysterio family and Seth Rollins’ crusade for the greater good continues tonight, when Dominik Mysterio goes one-on-one with The Monday Night Messiah’s disciple, Murphy. With his father out with a torn triceps, can Dominik continue to take up the family banner, or will Murphy bring Mysterio’s rebellion to an end? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!