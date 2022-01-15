wrestling / News

WWE Announces Three Segments for Next Week’s Raw: Becky Lynch, Lashley & MVP, RK-Bro

January 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw - January 17 - Becky Lynch

– WWE has confirmed three new segments for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, including Becky Lynch sharing her thoughts on Doudrop earning a title shot against her at the Royal Rumble 2022. Doudrop earned the title shot after beating Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a No. 1 contender match on last Monday’s show.

Monday’s Raw will be held at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will be broadcast live on the USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Becky Lynch shares her thoughts on Doudrop
* Bobby Lashley responds to Brock Lesnar
* Can RK-Bro bounce back?

