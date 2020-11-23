wrestling / News
WWE Announces TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs For Next Month
November 22, 2020 | Posted by
The next WWE PPV arrives in a month as the company will present TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs on the Sunday before Christmas. WWE announced during tonight’s Survivor Series that the show will take place on December 20th and come from the Tropicana Field, which will be the new ThunderDome.
WWE announced last week that the ThunderDome would be moving from the Amway Center to Tropicana Field starting with the December 11th episode of Smackdown.
You can see the promo for the PPV below:
