WWE Announces Top 25 Matches of 2019 – Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston Takes #1

WWE has revealed their picks for the top twenty-five matches for 2019, with Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston from Wrestlemania 35 taking #1. You can see the full list below:

25. Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre (WWE Extreme Rules)

24. Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro (Raw, May 13)

23. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley — Last Man Standing Match (WWE Extreme Rules)

22. Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre (Raw, Aug. 12)

21. Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic (NXT, Sept. 25)

20. Roman Reigns vs. Buddy Murphy (SmackDown, Aug. 13)

19. The Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle — NXT North American Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: New York)

18. Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (WWE Elimination Chamber)

17. WALTER vs. Tyler Bate — WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff)

16. Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day — Triple Threat SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (Extreme Rules)

15. Ricochet vs. Johnny Gargano — NXT North American Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Phoenix)

14. Men’s Survivor Series Match (Survivor Series)

13. Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens vs. Mustafa Ali — Triple Threat WWE Championship Match (WWE Fastlane)

12. Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne — NXT Championship Match (Survivor Series)

11. Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade — 2-out-of-3 Falls Match (SmackDown, Jan. 22)

10. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins — Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)

9. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch — Winner Take All Triple Threat Match (WrestleMania 35)

8. Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (WWE Elimination Chamber)

7. Pete Dunne vs. WALTER — WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: New York)

6. Men’s Money in the Bank Match (WWE Money in the Bank)

5. Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks — Raw Women’s Championship Match (Royal Rumble)

4. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles — Universal Championship Match (WWE Money in the Bank)

3. Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: New York)

2. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks — Hell in a Cell Raw Women’s Championship Match (WWE Hell in a Cell)

1. Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston — WWE Championship Match (WrestleMania 35)