WWE Announces Top Superstars for Opening Night of UK Tour

– As previously reported, WWE will be returning to the UK for an eight-city tour from November 3 through November 10. The following names are currently being advertised by WWE for the opening night of the tour: WWE Champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch, US champion Damian Priest, Raw tag champ Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Liv Morgan.

The UK tour begins on Wednesday, November 3 at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England. The final show is scheduled for the AO Arena in Manchester on Wednesday, November 10.