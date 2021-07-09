WWE Announces Touring Schedule For September, Including Extreme Rules

WWE has officially announced the set of touring dates for September, which will include Extreme Rules on September 26. Here’s the press release:

WWE® ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DATES ON SEPTEMBER LIVE EVENT TOURING SCHEDULE

STAMFORD, Conn., July 9, 2021 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s touring schedule. They include:

– Saturday, September 11: Supershow – Capital One Arena in Washington DC

– Sunday, September 12: Supershow – Times Union Center in Albany, NY

– Monday, September 13: Raw® – TD Garden in Boston, MA

– Friday, September 17: SmackDown® – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

– Saturday, September 18: WWE Live – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC

– Sunday, September 19: WWE Live – James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA

– Monday, September 20: Raw – PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

– Friday, September 24: SmackDown – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

– Saturday, September 25: Supershow – Giant Center in Hershey, PA

– Sunday, September 26: Extreme Rules – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

– Monday, September 27: Raw – Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

Tickets for these live events go on-sale next Friday, July 16 at 10 am local time in each market.

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.