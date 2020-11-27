WWE Announces Two Matches For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s edition of 205 Live, with Ariya Daivari set to go one-on-one with August Grey, while Curt Stallion squares off against Raul Mendoza after Stallion brought up Santos Escobar’s name during last week’s episode of 205 Live.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

Since August Grey’s debut match in WWE 205 Live, he has proved impressive both as a cruiserweight and Wednesdays on NXT, refusing to back down from challenges from Timothy Thatcher.

Grey has also been a thorn in the side of Ariya Daivari. Tonight, Daivari and Grey get to settle their issues straight up, one-on-one, man-to-man.

______________________________________________________

After Curt Stallion dared to put NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar’s name in his mouth last week, an incensed Raul Mendoza wasted little time challenging Stallion to a matchup.

Although Joaquin Wilde was at his side for the challenge, conspicuous by his absence was none other than Escobar himself.